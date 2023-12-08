Télèthon marche et trail off La Dorlière Beauzac, 8 décembre 2023, Beauzac.

Beauzac,Haute-Loire

TELETHON marche et trail off de l’association « La dent qui bouge ». Salle Espace La Dorlière. A l’arrivée soupe à l’oignon . Inscriptions à partir de 19h. Marche de 10 km départ 19h30. Trail off de 13.5 km départ 20h..

2023-12-08 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . EUR.

La Dorlière

Beauzac 43590 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



TELETHON walk and trail off by the association « La dent qui bouge ». Espace La Dorlière hall. Onion soup on arrival. Registration from 7pm. 10 km walk starting at 7.30pm. 13.5 km trail off starting at 8pm.

Paseo y trail off TELETHON organizado por la asociación « La dent qui bouge ». Sala Espace La Dorlière. Sopa de cebolla a la llegada. Inscripciones a partir de las 19h. Marcha de 10 km a partir de las 19h30. Trail off de 13,5 km a partir de las 20h.

TELETHON Wanderung und Trail off des Vereins « La dent qui bouge ». Saal Espace La Dorlière. Bei der Ankunft Zwiebelsuppe . Einschreibungen ab 19 Uhr. Wanderung von 10 km Start 19.30 Uhr. Trail off über 13,5 km, Start um 20 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron