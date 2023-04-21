Festival pour les 10 ans de la Dar La Dar Centre Social Autogéré, 21 avril 2023, Marseille.

Festival pour les 10 ans de la Dar Vendredi 21 avril, 21h00 La Dar Centre Social Autogéré Prix libre

Festival pour les 10 ans de la Dar !

Dirty Moskitos (punk rock)

https://instagram.com/dirtymoskitos?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

+ Kopikat (old punk)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sQ9OOzNpwsE

+ Joey Molinaro (grindcore violon)

https://joeymolinaro.bandcamp.com/

ET surprise

21h – Prix Libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

