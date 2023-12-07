AsK La Dame du Mont Marseille, 7 décembre 2023, Marseille.

AsK Jeudi 7 décembre, 21h30 La Dame du Mont Entrée libre

Inspiré par les fusions, les sonorités planantes et les rythmes dynamiques, AsK produit et joue des morceaux qui explorent la frontière entre danse et transe. Il a chauffé pas mal de stages entre clubs berlinois, Hammam marseillais et festival dans les décors de star wars. Évolutifs et explosifs, ses DJ sets sont de vrais rodéos électroniques ou se mêlent les styles, les genres et les pas de danse; sensations garanties ! AsK voit sa carrière évoluer auprès de labels comme Art Vibes Music, Underyourskin Records, Souq records ou plus récemment Cafe de Anatolia.

Tracklist :

https://soundcloud.com/arabsoundknight/sets/releases

Podcast :

https://soundcloud.com/arabsoundk…/sets/sweet-melodic-sets

Youtube :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdVIMlqoERg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvBpIVpbbMU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPy1yIvxyL4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIyVjZ9uJQg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vX6j_Ztpnr8

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-07T21:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-08T01:30:00+01:00

