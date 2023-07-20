HI.LO La Dame du Mont Marseille, 20 juillet 2023, Marseille.

HI.LO Jeudi 20 juillet, 21h00 La Dame du Mont Entrée libre

Olivier aka HI.Lo tient le vinyl shop Mindtrip rue Fontange à Marseille 6è. Spécialisé en musiques électroniques, retrouvez-le jeudi 20 juillet soir pour un voyage dans ses disques : House, trance, breaks, techno il y en aura pour toutes les oreilles

☁️ https://soundcloud.com/mindtrip_records

https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.records/

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

La Dame du Mont 30-32 Place Notre Dame Du mont, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Mindtrip », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « u201cA journey taken in the mind alone; a stimulating mental experience, especially one resembling a drug hallucinationu201d ud83dudccd9 rue Fontange, Marseille 6e Magasin de disques vinyles situu00e9 dans le centre de », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Mindtrip », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-KEqGK9O5kUFhKWSF-UsbrZQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/mindtrip_records », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/mindtrip_records », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/mindtrip_records »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@mindtrip.records) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/240478034_163791302497147_5522155731384345553_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=gF1jRQbE4jYAX-D37WE&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfB6DcRNofVyX8muEwcX7zWRkQbmVujRtiVGSFavlhSvWA&oe=64DB0F1B », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.records/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.records/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-20T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-21T02:30:00+02:00

2023-07-20T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-21T02:30:00+02:00