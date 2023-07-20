HI.LO La Dame du Mont Marseille
HI.LO La Dame du Mont Marseille, 20 juillet 2023, Marseille.
HI.LO Jeudi 20 juillet, 21h00 La Dame du Mont Entrée libre
Olivier aka HI.Lo tient le vinyl shop Mindtrip rue Fontange à Marseille 6è. Spécialisé en musiques électroniques, retrouvez-le jeudi 20 juillet soir pour un voyage dans ses disques : House, trance, breaks, techno il y en aura pour toutes les oreilles
☁️ https://soundcloud.com/mindtrip_records
https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.records/
