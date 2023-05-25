SPUTNIK X MAISON IX La Dame du Mont, 25 mai 2023, Marseille.

SPUTNIK X MAISON IX Jeudi 25 mai, 21h00 La Dame du Mont Entrée libre

⚡️ SPUTNIK X MAISON IX ⚡️

HOUSE TO TECHNO

// EDMOND TRUAND //



dj set 21h/23h

dj le plus grand de Marseille avec 1,93m!

digger, promoteur et dj, il partage ses trouvailles dans sa mensuelle sur Station Station et depuis un an, il est à la tête de Riverside Productions, web média arts et cultures.

difficile de lui attribuer un style de musique, il enchaîne les styles et crée son propre univers.

https://on.soundcloud.com/hSZoA

// DANTON EEPROM //

dj set 23h/1h30

producteur, dj et fondateur de MAISON IX

après le succès de ses nouvelles soirées MAISON IX à Marseille et ses performances au KIT KAT Club à Berlin, il vient nous faire danser sur des beats électroniques

https://on.soundcloud.com/o9UCx

ENTRÉE LIBRE

La Dame du Mont 30-32 Place Notre Dame Du mont, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Edmond Truand », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « released on : Coeur sur toi Records. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Edmond Truand », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-Gym2ECk7SpcNxGXH-RGJpaA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/edmondtruand161?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=6f787f0226864c7b972b65418c5581f3&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/edmondtruand161 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/hSZoA »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Danton Eeprom », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Doing things by the book has never been Danton’s forte. That might be the reason why the London-based Frenchman’s path is so atypical, it’s probably why he has never committed to a specific style or », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Danton Eeprom », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000234429315-md9if6-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/danton-eeprom?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=8cf6e85d9f264367898365dfac6ec117&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/danton-eeprom », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/o9UCx »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-25T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-26T01:30:00+02:00

2023-05-25T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-26T01:30:00+02:00