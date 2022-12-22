La Karmadame La Dame du Mont Marseille
Entrée libre
La Dame du Mont 30-32 Place Notre Dame Du mont, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Ig : https://instagram.com/la_karma_marseille
Billie Cooper
Sc : https://on.soundcloud.com/B2dPe
Ig : [https://www.instagram.com/billie_cooper](https://www.instagram.com/billie_cooper)_
Linky
Ig : https://www.instagram.com/ilinca_anghl/
Grandioso
Sc : https://on.soundcloud.com/oFMrT5p6nQZ6LsiNA
Ig : https://instagram.com/grandiosoooooooooo
L’Équilibriste
Ig : [https://instagram.com/l.equilibriste](https://instagram.com/l.equilibriste)_
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-12-22T20:00:00+01:00
2022-12-23T02:00:00+01:00