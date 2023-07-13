Chasse au trésor sur le site du Conservatoire du châtaignier La Croix Blanche, 13 juillet 2023, Rignac.

De 14h à 17h au Conservatoire du châtaignier. Attention toutes les animations sont sur inscription obligatoire au 05 65 64 47 29.

2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 . EUR.

La Croix Blanche

Rignac 12390 Aveyron Occitanie



From 14h to 17h at the Conservatoire du châtaignier. Attention all the animations are on obligatory registration to the 05 65 64 47 29

De 14:00 a 17:00 h en el Conservatoire du châtaignier. Todas las actividades deben reservarse con antelación llamando al 05 65 64 47 29

Von 14 bis 17 Uhr im Conservatoire du châtaignier (Kastanienbaumkonservatorium). Achtung: Für alle Veranstaltungen ist eine Anmeldung unter 05 65 64 47 29 erforderlich

