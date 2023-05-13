La grande journée en famille L’Hélianthe, 13 mai 2023, La Crèche.

Dans le cadre des rendez-vous de la parentalité en Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’

10h: Spectacle théâtre et magie « La Potion de Petram » conte médiéval-fantastique avec un décor somptueux, des personnages attachants, des illusions variées, plein de rires, de mystères et d’émotions. Une aventure merveilleuse, aussi palpitante que frissonnante !

Durée environ 1h – À partir de 3 ans – Inscription conseillée

14h-17h30: Après-midi jeux organisée par les structures enfance jeunesse du territoire.

Jeux collectifs, jeux en bois pour les grands et les petits et bien d’autres choses. Ouvert à tous

14h-16h: Médiathèque hors les murs. Présentation des services proposés par les médiathèques intercommunales, sélection de livres à consulter sur place et lectures à la volée par les bibliothécaires. Ouvert à tous

16h-17h30: Atelier pour enfants de 0 à 3 ans

Parcours de motricité et jeu libre.

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 17:30:00. EUR.

L’Hélianthe

La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Within the framework of the meetings of the parenthood in Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’

10am: Theater and magic show « La Potion de Petram » medieval-fantasy tale with a sumptuous decor, endearing characters, various illusions, full of laughter, mysteries and emotions. A wonderful adventure, as exciting as it is thrilling!

Duration about 1 hour – From 3 years old – Registration recommended

14h-17h30: Afternoon games organized by the youth structures of the territory.

Group games, wooden games for adults and children and many other things. Open to all

14h-16h: Media library outside the walls. Presentation of the services offered by the intercommunal media libraries, selection of books to consult on the spot and readings on the fly by the librarians. Open to all

16h-17h30: Workshop for children from 0 to 3 years old

Motor skills course and free play

En el marco de los actos para padres de Haut Val de Sèvre « Place Des Familles

10 h: Espectáculo de teatro y magia « La Potion de Petram » cuento medieval-fantástico con un decorado suntuoso, personajes entrañables, ilusiones variadas, lleno de risas, misterio y emoción. Una maravillosa aventura, ¡tan emocionante como trepidante!

Duración aproximada 1 hora – A partir de 3 años – Inscripción recomendada

14.00-17.30 h: Tarde de juegos organizada por las estructuras juveniles de la zona.

Juegos en grupo, juegos de madera para grandes y pequeños y muchas cosas más. Abierto a todos

14h-16h: Mediateca extramuros. Presentación de los servicios ofrecidos por las mediatecas intermunicipales, selección de libros para consultar in situ y lecturas sobre la marcha a cargo de los bibliotecarios. Abierto a todos

16:00-17:30: Taller para niños de 0 a 3 años

Curso de motricidad y juego libre

Im Rahmen der Rendezvous der Elternschaft im Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’

10 Uhr: Theater- und Zaubershow « Petrams Trank » Mittelalterlich-phantastisches Märchen mit einer prächtigen Kulisse, liebenswerten Charakteren, verschiedenen Illusionen, viel Lachen, Geheimnissen und Emotionen. Ein wunderbares Abenteuer, ebenso spannend wie schaudernd!

Dauer ca. 1 Std. – Ab 3 Jahren – Anmeldung empfohlen

14h-17h30: Spielenachmittag, organisiert von den Kinder- und Jugendeinrichtungen der Region.

Gruppenspiele, Holzspiele für Groß und Klein und vieles mehr. Offen für alle

14h-16h: Mediathek außerhalb der Mauern. Vorstellung der Dienstleistungen der gemeindeübergreifenden Mediatheken, Auswahl von Büchern, die vor Ort konsultiert werden können, und Vorlesen durch die Bibliothekarinnen und Bibliothekare. Für alle geöffnet

16:00-17:30 Uhr: Workshop für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren

Motorik-Parcours und freies Spiel

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre