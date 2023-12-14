Concert Jeudi 14/12 // la Crêche // Brest la crêche Brest, 14 décembre 2023, Brest.

Concert Jeudi 14/12 // la Crêche // Brest Jeudi 14 décembre, 20h00 la crêche entrée prix libre

♨︎ catherine danger ♨︎

solo // Dark rnb, noisy trip hop et melancholic dub.

=> https://soundcloud.com/catherine-danger/micro-moistur-lyl-radio-live-excerpt

☄︎ dark mimosa ☄︎

solo// massage cérébral, bain de fréquences, étirement du temps, musique psychoactive.

=> https://soundcloud.com/aleatronome/dark-mimosa-060423

◎ bethlehem ◎

duo // batterie amplifiée et tunée / électronique.

=> https://soundcloud.com/bethlehem666/sets/cassette-ignominie-2022

=> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ma1OaIEhU4

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-14T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-14T22:30:00+01:00

