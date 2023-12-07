Jeudi 7 décembre 20h pile – Elwood Stroud (banjo/ voix) – La Crèche la crèche Brest
Jeudi 7 décembre 20h pile – Elwood Stroud (banjo/ voix) – La Crèche la crèche Brest, 7 décembre 2023 18:19, Brest.
Ouverture des portes 19h19
Prix libre
Début du concert à 20h PILE
Soirée « banjoVIN CHAUD » + petit bar
https://elwoodstroud.bandcamp.com/album/the-last-day-in-november
https://elwoodstroud.com/home
2023-12-07T19:19:00+01:00 – 2023-12-07T22:00:00+01:00
