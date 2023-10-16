PRINCE HARVEY X OONAGH HAINES la crèche Brest, 16 octobre 2023, Brest.

PRINCE HARVEY X OONAGH HAINES Lundi 16 octobre, 19h00 la crèche

Prince Harvey est un artiste, musicien et producteur basé à New York, principalement connu pour avoir enregistré son premier album dans un Apple Store. Harvey a passé la majeure partie de son enfance sur la petite île de la Dominique, où il a commencé à écrire des chansons à l’âge de 8 ans, sous l’influence des rappeurs de la fin des années 90. À 14 ans, sa famille a déménagé à New York, et depuis lors, il compose et produit de la musique hip-hop alternative, saluée tant par le grand public que par les connaisseurs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9o7KbCD0XQ

« À la one again » avec l’accent de Dunkerque.

Pluridisciplinarité frivole sans conséquence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vf6AASkX1fc

Ça se passe au 13 rue Mgr Graveran, quartier St Martin

Lieu privé = on fait attention aux autochtones et leurs voisinxs

Nous nous excusons pour le manque d’accessibilité : concert dans une cave, il y a donc un escalier à descendre. Personnes de plus d’un mètre 70, gare à vos têtes !

Prix libre, et y aura des trucs à boire ♡

Des efforts conjugués AIL NOIR & COOL RAOULZ

Une affiche dessinée par Grosbebe98

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-16T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-16T22:00:00+02:00

Grosbebe98