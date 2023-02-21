VENTRE DE BICHE x COLOMBEY la crèche Brest
VENTRE DE BICHE x COLOMBEY la crèche, 21 février 2023, Brest.
VENTRE DE BICHE x COLOMBEY Mardi 21 février, 19h30 la crèche
Gloire à la 7.2
la crèche brest Brest 29200 Finistère Bretagne [{“link”: “https://teenagemenopause.bandcamp.com/album/iii”}, {“data”: {“author”: “hvpacdp”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “COLOMBEY u00e0 la tu00e9lu00e9vision Franu00e7aisenIci et pas ailleurs, u00e9mission du 12 octobre 2014nun reportage de Bertrand Lasseguette”, “type”: “video”, “title”: “COLOMBEY u00e0 la tu00e9lu00e9vision”, “thumbnail_url”: “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YwCtTKxnaz4/sddefault.jpg”, “version”: “1.0”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwCtTKxnaz4”, “thumbnail_height”: 480, “author_url”: “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbgdXIxkDURXOVvPgQciNtg”, “thumbnail_width”: 640, “options”: {“_end”: {“label”: “End on”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_start”: {“label”: “Start from”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_cc_load_policy”: {“label”: “Closed captions”, “value”: false}, “click_to_play”: {“label”: “Hold load & play until clicked”, “value”: false}}, “html”: “
→ COLOMBEY
→ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwCtTKxnaz4
Ça se passe à la Crèche, de 19h30 à 22h
13 rue Mgr Graveran, quartier St Martin
Lieu privé = on fait attention aux autochtones et leurs voisin.es
Prix libre, et y aura des trucs à boire
Ce mardi !
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-02-21T19:30:00+01:00
2023-02-21T22:00:00+01:00