BUN HAY MEAN LA COOPERATIVE DE MAI Clermont Ferrand, jeudi 25 avril 2024.

Après le succès de ses deux premiers spectacles, Chinois Marrant et Le Monde appartient à ceux qui le fabriquent, l’humoriste Bun Hay Mean revient avec un troisième stand up intitulé TOUS EGO ! Un show désiré comme un retour aux sources… hilarant !

Tarif : 35.00 – 35.00 euros.

Début : 2024-04-25 à 20:00

Réservez votre billet ici

LA COOPERATIVE DE MAI RUE SERGE-GAINSBOURG 63100 Clermont Ferrand 63