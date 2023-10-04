LES ÉOLIENNES FLOTTANTES VONT S’INSTALLER La Commanderie Nébian, 4 octobre 2023, Nébian.

Nébian,Hérault

L'installation de ces parcs suscite de nombreuses interrogations, nous vous proposons de venir vous informer, consulter nos stands et faire remonter vos remarques, en participant à l'atelier… Apéritif convivial à l'issue de l'atelier..

2023-10-04 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-04 19:00:00. .

La Commanderie

Nébian 34800 Hérault Occitanie



as the installation of these parks raises many questions, we invite you to come and find out more, consult our stands and pass on your comments, by taking part in the workshop… A convivial aperitif at the end of the workshop.

como la instalación de estos parques plantea muchas preguntas, le invitamos a que venga a informarse, consulte nuestros stands y transmita sus comentarios participando en el taller… Al final del taller se servirá un agradable aperitivo.

wir schlagen Ihnen vor, sich zu informieren, unsere Stände zu besuchen und Ihre Anmerkungen zu äußern, indem Sie an dem Workshop teilnehmen… Geselliger Aperitif im Anschluss an den Workshop.

