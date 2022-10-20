La collection sort des réserves ! Lannion Lannion
2022-10-20 17:00:00 – 2022-10-20 21:00:00
L’Imagerie vous propose un accrochage exceptionnel de son fonds photographique autour d’une thématique : le minéral.
Visites flash : 17h30, 18h15, 19h, 19h45, 20h30.
http://imageriecentredart.com/
