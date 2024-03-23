Eek-A-Mouse & The Ligerians (Jamaïque) + Irie Ites Sound (warm-up) La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, 23 mars 2024, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Eek-A-Mouse & The Ligerians (Jamaïque) + Irie Ites Sound (warm-up) Samedi 23 mars 2024, 20h30 La CLEF 22 € plein | 18€ réduit | 15€ adhérents CLEF

Riche d’une carrière de plus de 40 ans, la musique de Eek-A-Mouse est synonyme de nombreux classiques (« Ganga Smuggling », « Rude Boy Jamaican »..), tous marqués par son style particulier et singulier, oscillant entre chant et style deejay plus parlé. Chacune de ses performances est une expérience : non seulement à cause de son répertoire constellé de hits mais aussi au travers de ses acrobaties vocales. Il sera accompagné pour ce retour en France par le groupe The Ligerians (les fondateurs du label SoulNurse Records).

C’est à l’âge de 17 ans, en 1974, qu’il enregistre sous son vrai nom, ses 2 premiers titres « My father’s land », puis « Creation ». En 1980, il commence à travailler brièvement avec The Papa Roots, Black Ark, Jah Life. Son 1er single très controversé « Wa-Do-Dem » sort en 1981, suivi de « Modelling Queen », tous issus de son 1er album « Bubble Up Yu Hip », et produits par le chanteur Linval Thompson. En 1988, son succès se concrétise et il arrive à convaincre son nouveau public avec « Eek-A-Nomics ». Il signe l’année suivante avec le label Island Records, et décroche même le rôle de « Fat Smitty » dans le film « New Jack City ». Jusqu’au milieu des années 90, il continuera à enregistrer sous ce label, et certaines de ses chansons seront produites par Augustus Clarke, Daddy-O et Matt Robinson.

www.facebook.com/EekAMouseofficial

https://youtu.be/XE0xXv-jQAI

Actif depuis 1999 et avec plus de 1500 dates à son actif, Irie Ites Sound joue partout en Europe que ce soit en DJ set ou accompagné d’artistes internationaux. Fort d’une grosse box de dubplates et exclusifs du label Irie Ites Records, le sound manceau se démarque par une sélection originale et affutée. Un set exclusif, axé sur les specials du sound mais également sur les dernières productions à venir !!!

www.irieites.net/

https://youtu.be/MmgjIXvT45I

2024-03-23T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T23:30:00+01:00

