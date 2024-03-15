Rallye + Please La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, 15 mars 2024, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Rallye + Please Vendredi 15 mars 2024, 20h30 La CLEF 17 € plein | 13 € réduit | 10 € adhérents CLEF

L’histoire de Rallye débute au début des années 2010. 4 lycéens se découvrent un amour commun pour la musique, les poussant à se retrouver des après-midi entières dans des sous-sols pour tester, gribouiller et composer leurs 1ères chansons. Plus de 10 ans après, ils sont cinq et avec émotion et amitié comme mantra de toujours, portent fièrement une musique hybride et audacieuse (qu’ils dénomment entre-eux « rock internet ») – on y retrouve des influences allant de Phoenix à Spacemen 3, en passant par MGMT et A.G. Cook. La direction commune est claire : proposer une version réactualisée d’un rock français – moderne, libre et affranchie de ses vieilles contraintes esthétiques – où les influences anglo-saxonnes et électroniques vivent en harmonie avec le français des textes. Leur 2ème EP (« Cheval 2_3 ») a été produit par le techno-hardcoreux Krampf et sonne comme du My Bloody Valentine sous taz. Décapant !

À contre-courant d’une pop minimaliste, Please met le songwriting à l’honneur. Au confluent des percées instrumentales de Todd Rundgren et de l’énergie rock de Supergrass, les arrangements qui étoffent depuis chacune de leurs compositions exhument la chaleur des disques pressés, et créent une dimension dans laquelle Harry Styles serait membre de Fleetwood Mac. En anglais naturellement, Please est une injonction polie à écouter de plus près l’amour à vingt ans, les affres de l’âge adulte et l’espoir qui résiste, sur une bande son qui fait danser en pleurant. Déjà remarqué en festival grâce à leur énergie contagieuse et un style tout droit sorti de Phantom Of The Paradise, le trio poursuit son ascension avec sa musique pleine de saveurs et de fraicheur. Un rock-électro vitaminé et coloré à souhait.

