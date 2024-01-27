La Collab : Ivan Dorn (UKR) + Chinau + Ten Fingerz + Huggz La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, 27 janvier 2024, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

La Collab : Ivan Dorn (UKR) + Chinau + Ten Fingerz + Huggz Samedi 27 janvier 2024, 23h00 La CLEF 17 € à l’entrée | 15 € plein tarif | 12 € early birds

Célèbre artiste pop en Ukraine, Ivan Dorn s’est installé à Paris il y a 2 ans. Passionné par les musiques house et disco, il se met derrière les platines depuis plusieurs années pour proposer ses sélections affutées des plus belles pépites du genre. Après un passage au Silencio en octobre, il s’accompagnera de ses plus beaux vinyles pour un set au cœur des musiques électroniques qu’il affectionne

Les productions de Chinau veulent établir une connexion entre le dancefloor et les souls pour créer une symbiose et rassembler les gens autour d’un halo d’ondes positives. Ce mélomane développe depuis son adolescence son oreille plus sérieusement, bercé par un croisement continuel entre hip-hop, soul, rhythm and blues et gospel, ce qui justifie tout simplement son attirance pour la house music et ses sous-genres. Il commence à produire spontanément au fur et à mesure qu’il découvre ce style et l’art du sample, qui lui offre des perspectives de création sans frontières où il est libre de puiser dans chacune des influences musicales qui lui sont chères.

Ten Fingerz produit des tracks gorgées d’énergie dancefloor, influencées tour à tour par l’acid house, la techno 90s, la French Touch, ou les sonorités jazzy et afro-house. Insatiable collectionneur de vinyles, quand il est aux platines, ses 10 doigts s’agitent pour jouer une house furieuse, puissante et groovy, flirtant avec le côté le plus funky de la techno. Les publics du Rex, du Djoon, du Mazette, du Sacré, du Concorde Atlantique ou du Marvellous Island Festival se souviennent encore de ses prestations. Le label Frappé, qu’il a co-fondé avec Basile de Suresnes, développe une identité sonore puissante et singulière – tournée vers le dancefloor – au travers de Various Artists EPs sur lesquels ont déjà collaboré des artistes de renom tels que Demuir, S3A, Art Of Tones, Mr Raoul K, Mark Blair, Floyd Lavine ou encore Deborah Aime La Bagarre.

Originaire de Paris, Huggz a nourri sa passion pour la musique électronique dès l’adolescence, la concrétisant derrière les platines, il y a un peu plus de 2 ans. Son amour pour la deep house, afro house, tech house et indie dance s’exprime à travers des sets éclectiques, créant une expérience musicale variée. Cet artiste se distingue par une approche consciente et réfléchie de son art. En parallèle de ses performances énergiques, il investit également son temps en production musicale, cherchant à fusionner les caractéristiques uniques de ses genres préférés. Son approche éclectique et son intérêt pour l’expérimentation témoignent de sa volonté constante de repousser les limites de son expression artistique

