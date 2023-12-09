All Night Dubbin #5 avec Channel One (UK) + Kanka + Roots Collective Sound System La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

All Night Dubbin #5 avec Channel One (UK) + Kanka + Roots Collective Sound System 9 et 10 décembre La CLEF 19€ plein / 15€ réduit / 12€ adhérents CLEF

La soirée All Night Dubbin fait son retour à La CLEF ; on a invité pour cette 5ème édition la sono du sound grenoblois Roots Collective qui devrait faire des merveilles dans la fosse. Les murs de la grande salle vont de nouveau vibrer avec les légendes vivantes Channel One (UK) et leur sélection unique de reggae conscious, de dubplates exclusifs et de steppas. Sans oublier le pionner du dub steppa français Kanka dont le style percussif et les basses hypnotiques promettent aussi d’enflammer le dance floor. On compte sur vous pour propager la bonne parole !

CHANNEL ONE (UK)

1h- 3h

www.channelonesoundsystem.com

https://youtu.be/dbaoIXCMYHg

KANKA

23h30- 1h

www.facebook.com/kankadub

https://youtu.be/zK9IUNh855Y

ROOTS COLLECTIVE SOUND SYSTEM

22h- 23h30

3h- 4h30

www.facebook.com/RootsCollectiveGrenoble

https://urlz.fr/o8fL

La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « production@laclef.asso.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://channelonesoundsystem.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Field Marshal No Partial », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Channel One inna carnival style.. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Channel One Sound @Notting hill Carnival 2023! », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dbaoIXCMYHg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbaoIXCMYHg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCani3Xgy-G2yLs2yD923jHQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/dbaoIXCMYHg »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/kankadub »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ODGProd », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Stream / Download : https://fanlink.to/Kanka_My_BubblennMusic by KankanMix & mastering by KankanArtwork by Hubert HitsnDistributed by ODGPROD nnKanka – My Bubble (2021)nn01 – 00:00 – Resetn02 – 03:58 – Sweet musicn03 – 09:36 – Everywhere ft Nina Girassoisn04 – 13:24 – Yes my friendsn05 – 18:03 – Spicy ft Konyxn06 – 21:49 – The lion is real ft Joseph Lalibelan07 – 27:37 – Blue dubn08 – 31:09 – Mountains ft Woodubn09 – 35:17 – Clic Clacn10 – 39:14 – Love them ft Yehoud In11 – 43:38 – Body feelingn12 – 47:47 – After allnnODGPROD LINKS :nhttp://odgprod.comnhttp://instagram.com/odgprodnhttp://facebook.com/odgprodnhttp://twitter.com/odgprodnhttp://soundcloud.com/odgprodnhttp://twitch.com/odgprodnhttp://vk.com/odgprod », « type »: « video », « title »: « Kanka – My Bubble [Full album] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zK9IUNh855Y/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zK9IUNh855Y », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXuMzgaIN2gAtmWWf18teyw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/zK9IUNh855Y »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/RootsCollectiveGrenoble »}, {« link »: « https://urlz.fr/o8fL »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-09T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-09T23:58:00+01:00

2023-12-10T00:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T04:58:00+01:00

dub reggae