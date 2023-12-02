Les Femmes S’en Mêlent : Tracy de Sà + Asfar Shamsi + Medusa TN La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Les Femmes S’en Mêlent : Tracy de Sà + Asfar Shamsi + Medusa TN Samedi 2 décembre, 20h00 La CLEF 17 € plein | 14 € réduit | 10 € adhérents CLEF

Féministe, fière dans un milieu hip-hop régi par les hommes, Tracy De Sá déroute l’auditeur par ses changements de rythmes imprévus mais maîtrisés, le galvanise de ses rimes guerrières. Elle le fait sourire, lui parle d’amour, de vie, de doute. Elle lui raconte l’histoire d’une petite fille partie d’Inde, construite dans le chaos de milliers de kilomètres parcourus. Avec son 2ème album (« In Power »), signé chez le label Ovastand, la rappeuse va encore plus loin pour redonner aux femmes la place qu’elles méritent dans notre société. Sans tabou et sans gêne, elle aborde des thèmes tels que la sexualité et le plaisir féminin, la réappropriation du corps, le pouvoir, la liberté, la fierté d’être ce qu’on est, la fierté d’être une femme.

Artiste autodidacte, c’est dans l’intimité de sa chambre qu’Asfar Shamsi a commencé à fusionner rap, chanson, écriture et poésie. A travers chacun de ses morceaux, elle nous invite à la rejoindre dans un univers où s’enlacent candeur, irrévérence, mélancolie et sincérité. Son 1er EP, « Au revoir Février », mélange la noirceur de l’hiver à l’espoir de saisons meilleures sur des productions subtilement actuelles.

La CLEF accompagne depuis septembre 2020 les projets de Boutheina El Alouadi aka Medusa TN. Une femme libre et passionnée, combative et vivante qui rappe depuis l’âge de 16 ans. Et qui chante en trois langues, en Arabe, en Français et en Anglais. Artiste engagée, citoyenne du monde et femme arabe et musulmane aux multiples casquettes, elle met un point d’honneur à se différencier par sa spontanéité et son originalité tout en abordant les thèmes qu’elle désire sans se soucier du regard des autres.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-02T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T23:30:00+01:00

