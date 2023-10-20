Perturbator + Nuith La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, 20 octobre 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Perturbator + Nuith Vendredi 20 octobre, 20h30 La CLEF 22 € plein | 18 € réduit | 15 € adhérents CLEF

Perturbator Perturbator fait partie de ceux qui, comme Carpenter Brut, ont converti toute une génération de metalleux à l’électro. Emblème du mouvement Darksynth, pendant obscur à la vintage Synthwave, sa musique transpose les sonorités synthétiques du cinéma US 80’s à un univers aux références satanistes, fait de pentagrammes et figures démoniaques. Après plusieurs LP rétrofuturistes, faisant la part belle aux néons et aux arpèges théâtraux, l’artiste radicalise son propos depuis la sortie de son dernier opus « Lustful Sacraments », flirtant avec ce que l’histoire de l’électronique a produit de plus froid et viscéral – de l’indus à l’EBM, en passant par la cold wave et le metal. Attention, marée noire de blousons en cuir et cheveux longs à prévoir dans la grande salle !

Nuith est un duo fondé en 2021, composé des producers parisiens Fred Nout (chant lead, guitare/synthé, production), et Alexia Charoud (claviers, production, guitare, chant). Les morceaux de leur premier EP, « Ode to Beauty and Chaos » paru le 7 octobre 2022, développent une ambiance cosmique et occulte, servie par des synthés qui empruntent à la new-wave et des guitares tournées vers l’alternatif et l’indus. Sur scène, le binôme propose un set mêlant puissance rock et envolées atmosphériques, les machines et claviers portant voix, guitares saturées et synthétiques.

