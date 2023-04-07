Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + 1ère partie La CLEF, 7 avril 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + 1ère partie Vendredi 7 avril 2023, 20h30 La CLEF

20 € plein | 16 € réduit | 13 € adhérents CLEF

L’orgue à son sommet ! Delvon Lamarr et son concentré de groove vintage vous emmèneront loin, très très loin… handicap moteur mi

La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« link »: « https://delvonlamarrorgantrio.com »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Seattle Channel », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – featuring Delvon Lamarr on the Hammond B3 organ, Jimmy James on guitar, and David McGraw on drums – performs « Shortcake. » » » », « »type » »: « »video » », « »title » »: « »Art Zone: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Performs ‘Shortcake' » », « »thumbnail_url » »: « »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eb7dT7RRLFQ/maxresdefault.jpg » », « »version » »: « »1.0″ », « »url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb7dT7RRLFQ » », « »thumbnail_height » »: 720, « »author_url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu2IUja1ASnGIr_ORrtLReg » », « »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, « »options » »: {« »_end » »: {« »label » »: « »End on » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_start » »: {« »label » »: « »Start from » », « »placeholder » »: « »ex.: 11, 1m10s » », « »value » »: « » » »}, « »_cc_load_policy » »: {« »label » »: « »Closed captions » », « »value » »: false}, « »click_to_play » »: {« »label » »: « »Hold load & play until clicked » », « »value » »: false}}, « »html » »: « »

Delvon Lamarr forme son trio au printemps 2015 autour d’une résidence hebdomadaire à la Royal Room de Seattle. Après 2 albums, dont un classé numéro 1 des charts américains (catégorie jazz contemporain), le groupe a su convaincre et gagner son public. Leur groove irrésistible, leurs sons luxuriants et leurs jams sessions vibrantes font toujours sensation, parfaitement servis par la virtuosité de chacun, ainsi que leur indéniable et incomparable alchimie. Avec le son d’orgue soul de Delvon Lamarr, la guitare identifiable électrisante de Jimmy James et la batterie de poche parfaite de Julian MacDonough, ils offrent une concoction musicale enivrante et inoubliable, une marmite bouillonnante dans laquelle on aurait fait mijoter les plus grandes légendes jazz, soul et funk des États-Unis ! forme son trio au printemps 2015 autour d’une résidence hebdomadaire à la Royal Room de Seattle. Après 2 albums, dont un classé numéro 1 des charts américains (catégorie jazz contemporain), le groupe a su convaincre et gagner son public. Leur groove irrésistible, leurs sons luxuriants et leurs jams sessions vibrantes font toujours sensation, parfaitement servis par la virtuosité de chacun, ainsi que leur indéniable et incomparable alchimie. Avec le son d’orgue soul de Delvon Lamarr, la guitare identifiable électrisante deet la batterie de poche parfaite de, ils offrent une concoction musicale enivrante et inoubliable, une marmite bouillonnante dans laquelle on aurait fait mijoter les plus grandes légendes jazz, soul et funk des États-Unis ! https://delvonlamarrorgantrio.com

https://youtu.be/eb7dT7RRLFQ

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-07T20:30:00+02:00

2023-04-07T23:30:00+02:00 Lisa Hagen Glynn

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Yvelines Autres Lieu La CLEF Adresse 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Ville Saint-Germain-en-Laye lieuville La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Departement Yvelines

La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-germain-en-laye/

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + 1ère partie La CLEF 2023-04-07 was last modified: by Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + 1ère partie La CLEF La CLEF 7 avril 2023 La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines