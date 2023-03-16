Vernissage / Exposition / « Backstage Fly on the wall » par Mariexxme La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Entrée libre
Cette passionnée de la vidéo et de la photographie nous emmène derrière la scène underground rock, au plus près des artistes pour partager la réalité de leur quotidien. handicap moteur mi
La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France "BACKSTAGE is an Unfliching documentary look at life behind the stages of some of the most significant musical artists to emerge from the DIY end of the alternative spectrum.The motivations, the motivators, sacrifices and choices directed toward making art in faces and time that frequently give less than a fuck about making art." Eugene Robinson (Oxbow)
https://youtu.be/H3yBoZRKHMo
Exposition du 06 mars au 05 avril 2023
Entrée libre aux horaires d’ouverture de La CLEF
https://mariexxme.wordpress.com/
2023-03-16T19:00:00+01:00
2023-03-16T21:30:00+01:00
Mariexxme