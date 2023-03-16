Vernissage / Exposition / « Backstage Fly on the wall » par Mariexxme La CLEF, 16 mars 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Entrée libre

Cette passionnée de la vidéo et de la photographie nous emmène derrière la scène underground rock, au plus près des artistes pour partager la réalité de leur quotidien. handicap moteur mi

Mariexxme s’est tourné vers la photographie et cette fois, c’est l’envers du décor qu’elle prend comme sujet : les coulisses. A la suite de deux documentaires, le premier sur le groupe américain OXBOW (2012) et le second nommé BACKSTAGE (2015), l’artiste nous immerge une nouvelle fois dans la réalité souvent précaire de la scène indépendante. Ses photos en couleur témoignent d’un univers secret, souvent hors de portée du public et donnent à voir les artistes sous toutes leurs coutures. Parfois sous forme de portraits mais le plus souvent sur le vif, elles témoignent de situations cocasses ou triviales, absurdes ou ordinaires. Les back stages deviennent alors synonyme d’intimité, de rencontre, un lieu de passage pour les artistes mais avant tout un lieu où ils vivent.

Après avoir filmé pendant plus de dix ans les concerts de la scène rock alternative,s'est tourné vers la photographie et cette fois, c'est l'envers du décor qu'elle prend comme sujet : les coulisses. A la suite de deux documentaires, le premier sur le groupe américain OXBOW (2012) et le second nommé BACKSTAGE (2015), l'artiste nous immerge une nouvelle fois dans la réalité souvent précaire de la scène indépendante. Ses photos en couleur témoignent d'un univers secret, souvent hors de portée du public et donnent à voir les artistes sous toutes leurs coutures. Parfois sous forme de portraits mais le plus souvent sur le vif, elles témoignent de situations cocasses ou triviales, absurdes ou ordinaires. Les back stages deviennent alors synonyme d'intimité, de rencontre, un lieu de passage pour les artistes mais avant tout un lieu où ils vivent. Exposition du 06 mars au 05 avril 2023

Entrée libre aux horaires d’ouverture de La CLEF

https://mariexxme.wordpress.com/

