Peet La CLEF, 10 mars 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Peet Vendredi 10 mars 2023, 20h30 La CLEF

18 € plein | 14 € réduit | 11 € adhérents CLEF

Jusqu’à présent le rappeur belge Peet a surtout multiplié les projets en solo, ainsi qu’avec le 77. Depuis la sortie de son premier album, il se livre et décolle ! handicap moteur mi

La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« link »: « http://www.facebook.com/docteurpeet »}, {« data »: {« author »: « dr peet », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Stream/Download u201cPeet u2013 Du00e9lireu201d: https://peet.lnk.to/delireIDnRu00e9al : Louis Meeu00fbsnSkater :nKevin VunBoulbinPablo SixnDamien SkinCaillounYassinenVictornPedro NrvxnnLes autres je connais pas les noms mais merci u00e0 eux et merci u00e0 tout les gens qui ont participu00e9 au clip au delu00e0 du skate !nnMerci u00e0 Stoemp, Carhartt, Transind, Rayan et Junior, Su00e9raphin (image supplu00e9mentaire), Sarah Mouton & Havana Club.nnMixer: PhasmnMastering Engineer: LunamannComposer, Lyricist: PeetnProd: Beatgrinderznn—–nSuivez Peet sur:nhttps://www.instagram.com/drpeet__/u200bnhttps://www.facebook.com/docteurpeetnnSuivez Top Notch Belgium sur:nhttps://www.instagram.com/topnotchbelgium/nhttps://www.facebook.com/TopNotchBE/nhttps://twitter.com/topnotchbeu200b https://top-notch.be/u200bn n#Peet #Du00e9lire #Videoclip », « type »: « video », « title »: « Peet – Du00e9lire », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GaO2MDl2qBA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaO2MDl2qBA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGhqKlRzxdgkmrIPI4DN-Tw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

www.facebook.com/docteurpeet

https://youtu.be/GaO2MDl2qBA

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-10T20:30:00+01:00

2023-03-10T23:30:00+01:00 Daniil Zozulya

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Yvelines Autres Lieu La CLEF Adresse 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Ville Saint-Germain-en-Laye lieuville La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Departement Yvelines

La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-germain-en-laye/

Peet La CLEF 2023-03-10 was last modified: by Peet La CLEF La CLEF 10 mars 2023 La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines