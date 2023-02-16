Boston Takeover Tour ’23 avec Slapshot + Risk + Death Before Dishonor + American War Machine La CLEF, 16 février 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Boston Takeover Tour ’23 avec Slapshot + Risk + Death Before Dishonor + American War Machine Jeudi 16 février 2023, 19h30 La CLEF

20 € plein | 16 € réduit | 13 € adhérents CLEF

4 groupes de punk hardcore parmi des classiques du genre, tous droits venus de Boston pour une date unique en France. La salle va trembler jusque dans ses fondations !

facebook.com/SlapshotBoston

https://youtu.be/nVq4k156QYs DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR

HxC / Boston

De Boston aussi, Death Before Dishonor porte depuis le début des années 2000 haut l’étendard d’un punk hardcore à l’énergie dévastatrice. Le quatuor de légende, produit par Jim Siegel (Dropkick Murphys, Blood For Blood), a joué d’innombrables spectacles à travers le monde avec des groupes comme Madball, Agnostic Front et Terror. Leur musique mélange harmonieusement le punk le plus dur de Rancid, les hymnes de la classe ouvrière du Dropkick Murphys, l’attaque hardcore de Hatebreed, et la précision et le riffing de Slayer. facebook.com/deathbeforedishonorhc

https://youtu.be/WDUa80YrTfI RISK

HxC / Boston

Depuis leur retour et la sortie de leur album promotionnel « Prologue to the Pain: A 2020 Demonstration », Risk a mis à jour son style pour se pencher davantage vers le thrash metal qui frôle le hardcore. Côté live, ça castagne net ! Leurs titres filent à vitesse rapide et constante tout en faisant groover dans une noirceur omniprésente. Attention à vos cervicales ! facebook.com/Riskmv

https://youtu.be/fbUArGfZo0M AMERICAN WAR MACHINE

HxC / NY / Boston

Quand un super groupe composé de membres de Slapshot, Agnotic Front, Blood For Blood… se réunit, ça donne American War Machine ! Un all star band adepte de saturations extrêmes et de riffs plombés qui, tout en lâchant plusieurs pistes implacables prêtes à exploser, s’approprie tous les ingrédients de base du punk hardcore qui fait mal ! facebook.com/americanwarmachineofficial

https://youtu.be/w8xQ_le7gIk

