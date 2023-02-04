Complet → Tiakola + 1ère partie La CLEF, 4 février 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Complet → Tiakola + 1ère partie Samedi 4 février 2023, 20h30 La CLEF
18€ / 15€ / 11€
Entré dans la musique de manière fortuite, Tiakola – la voix rapide du rap français ! – triomphe aujourd’hui avec son 1er album, « Mélo ».

Il suffit de passer quelques minutes avec Tiakola pour comprendre que le gamin de la courneuve est loin de se limiter à ce que son jeune C.V pourrait laisser penser : un faiseur de tubes, un rappeur-chanteur tout juste bon à poser des refrains chaloupés sur les singles des autres. S’il excelle dans cet exercice, au point d’avoir multiplié les featurings de prestige ces deux dernières années (Niska, MHD, Gazo, Dinos, Dadju, Franglish, Leto, Maes, etc.), Tiakola donne surtout l’impression d’être voué à quelque chose de plus grand.

