Complet → Tiakola + 1ère partie La CLEF, 4 février 2023, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

18€ / 15€ / 11€

Entré dans la musique de manière fortuite, Tiakola – la voix rapide du rap français ! – triomphe aujourd’hui avec son 1er album, « Mélo ».

La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France

Tiakola pour comprendre que le gamin de la courneuve est loin de se limiter à ce que son jeune C.V pourrait laisser penser : un faiseur de tubes, un rappeur-chanteur tout juste bon à poser des refrains chaloupés sur les singles des autres. S’il excelle dans cet exercice, au point d’avoir multiplié les featurings de prestige ces deux dernières années (Niska, MHD, Gazo, Dinos, Dadju, Franglish, Leto, Maes, etc.), Tiakola donne surtout l’impression d’être voué à quelque chose de plus grand. Il suffit de passer quelques minutes avecpour comprendre que le gamin de la courneuve est loin de se limiter à ce que son jeune C.V pourrait laisser penser : un faiseur de tubes, un rappeur-chanteur tout juste bon à poser des refrains chaloupés sur les singles des autres. S’il excelle dans cet exercice, au point d’avoir multiplié les featurings de prestige ces deux dernières années (Niska, MHD, Gazo, Dinos, Dadju, Franglish, Leto, Maes, etc.), Tiakola donne surtout l’impression d’être voué à quelque chose de plus grand. www.facebook.com/tiakolaofficiel

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-02-04T20:30:00+01:00

2023-02-04T23:30:00+01:00

