Betraying The Martyrs + NERVD La CLEF, 25 novembre 2022, Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Betraying The Martyrs + NERVD Vendredi 25 novembre, 20h30 La CLEF

18 € plein | 14 € réduit | 11 € adhérents CLEF

Nouvel album, nouveau label (Out Of Line Music), nouveau chanteur (Rui Martins) et toujours la même énergie ! Retour à La CLEF du groupe de deathcore français aux mélodies entêtantes et symphoniques ! handicap moteur mi

La CLEF 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye 78100 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« link »: « http://facebook.com/WeAreBetrayingTheMartyrs »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Out Of Line Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « BTM IS BACK! And with their new single « Black Hole » » the band also introduce their new singer! nListen now: https://www.outofline.de/betrayingthemartyrsnu200bu00a0nSong written by Betraying The MartyrsnDrums recorded by H.K at Vamacara StudiosnProduced by Lucas D’angelo nMixed by Lucas D’angelonMastered by Ermin HamidovicnAdditional Strings Arrangement Simon Meuret nnnu25b6 Subscribe & activate the ? https://www.youtube.com/OutOfLineMusicu200bnu25b6 more news here ? https://www.outofline.de/subscribe/u200b nnnu27a1ufe0f Follow BETRAYING THE MARTYRSnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/WeAreBetrayingTheMartyrsnInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/betrayingthemartyrsnTwitter : https://twitter.com/MartyrsTweetsnnu27a1ufe0f Follow OUT OF LINE nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/outoflinelabelu200b nInsta : https://www.instagram.com/outoflinemusic1995nTwitter : https://twitter.com/outofline nhttps://www.outofline.deu200b nhttps://www.outoflineshop.deu200bnnnnnVideo Filmed and edited by Pavel TrebukhinnBTS by Mathilde MiossecnMake up artist Aurore AngeliquenDrone operator Gaspard CharpentiernVFX Aleksandr MuzychenkonBig thank you to Le Hangar u00e0 dirigeables d’Ecausseville and Chlou00e9 comte.nnnu00a0Listen to our playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube Music: n? ZEITGEIST : https://outofline.lnk.to/Zeitgeistu200bn? New Releases : https://outofline.lnk.to/NewReleasesu200b n? Dark’n’Heavy : https://outofline.lnk.to/DarkNHeavynnnLYRICS :nnCarved up like a tree nNothing left for you to see nStationary fate, life is getting late nNothing left for you to see nImprisoned and fooled nLies the hermit alone nCursed by the fire nThought to be home nEach time I cut off one head, nTwo more grow back. nNothing left for you to see. nnCan you hear me falling into a black hole? nMy screams fading in the void nAs I try to break the wind nnI shall be reborn nI sold my soul nAnd the price was never fair nInhaling your scent nHas left me gasping for air nThis isn’t dead nAnd I’m afraid of who I turned out to be nNow I know nThese roots have taken hold of me nUnsure of what comes next, nPanting on the slopes nChaos unmatched nAs the journey unfolds nThis was doomed all along nThe river poisoned at the source nI’m sick of cutting heads nAnd watch them grow to haunt me again nThis time I aim for the heart nI shall be reborn. nnCan you hear me falling into a black hole? nMy screams fading in the void nAs I try to break the wind.n Can you hear me falling into a black hole nMy screams fading in the void nAs I finally break the wind I shall be reborn nnCarved up like a tree nNothing left for you to see nStationary fate, life is getting late nNothing left for you to see nImprisoned and fooled nLies the hermit alone nCursed by the fire nThought to be home nEach time I cut off one head, Two more grow back. nNothing left for you to see. » », « »type » »: « »video » », « »title » »: « »BETRAYING THE MARTYRS – Black Hole (Official Music Video) » », « »thumbnail_url » »: « »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fV85Fz–rQw/maxresdefault.jpg » », « »version » »: « »1.0″ », « »url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fV85Fz–rQw » », « »thumbnail_height » »: 720, « »author_url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7gQjDSfsNHJKbN3YC9p_3A » », « »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, « »html » »: « »

Betraying The Martyrs est un combo de metalcore composé de membres français et anglais apportant une dynamique unique à leur songwriting. Rouleau compresseur lancé à pleine vitesse, le groupe mélange agressivité, harmonies entêtantes, précision chirurgicale et touches progressives. À l’image de leurs ambiances, BTM dégage sur scène une énergie intarissable en utilisant des riffs surpuissants et des breaks tranchants. En l’espace d’une décennie et avec déjà quatre albums devenus des références, le combo a tourné avec les plus grands comme Slipknot ou Slayer et joué dans les plus grands festivals comme le Hellfest. Il compte dorénavant parmi les headliners français bien installés sur le devant de la scène internationale. Ce concert rappellera à tous les fans du genre les grandes heures du metal en baggy des années 2000 ! Basé à Paris,est un combo de metalcore composé de membres français et anglais apportant une dynamique unique à leur songwriting. Rouleau compresseur lancé à pleine vitesse, le groupe mélange agressivité, harmonies entêtantes, précision chirurgicale et touches progressives. À l’image de leurs ambiances,dégage sur scène une énergie intarissable en utilisant des riffs surpuissants et des breaks tranchants. En l’espace d’une décennie et avec déjà quatre albums devenus des références, le combo a tourné avec les plus grands comme Slipknot ou Slayer et joué dans les plus grands festivals comme le Hellfest. Il compte dorénavant parmi les headliners français bien installés sur le devant de la scène internationale. Ce concert rappellera à tous les fans du genre les grandes heures du metal en baggy des années 2000 ! www.facebook.com/WeAreBetrayingTheMartyrs

https://youtu.be/fV85Fz–rQw Se tourner vers l’avenir en jetant un coup d’œil dans le rétroviseur, un geste qui a du sens quand on découvre le son balancé par NERVD. Passéiste, sûrement pas, mais amoureux de la musique qui a forgé son identité, c’est une évidence. Les racines du groupe, solidement ancrées dans les années 90, ont fait du quintet un solide défenseur d’un Métal dans lequel le groove et la mélodie ne passent jamais au second plan. De Pantera à Alice in Chains, en passant par Hatebreed et Nevermore, les références ne manquent pas. Mais qu’on se le tienne pour dit, NERVD fait du NERVD et rien d’autre. www.facebook.com/nervdband

https://youtu.be/20Q-2PYdtvI

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-25T20:30:00+01:00

2022-11-25T23:30:00+01:00 Mathilde Miossec

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Yvelines Autres Lieu La CLEF Adresse 46 Rue de Mareil, 78100 Saint-Germain-en-Laye Ville Saint-Germain-en-Laye lieuville La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Departement Yvelines

La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-germain-en-laye/

Betraying The Martyrs + NERVD La CLEF 2022-11-25 was last modified: by Betraying The Martyrs + NERVD La CLEF La CLEF 25 novembre 2022 La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Saint-Germain-en-Laye Yvelines