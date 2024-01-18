SO FLOYD LA CITÉ DES LOISIRS Amnéville, 18 janvier 2024, Amnéville.

Amnéville,Moselle

So Floyd vous plonge dans l’univers incomparable des Pink Floyd : un hommage fidèle à ce groupe mythique tout en affirmant sa propre identité.

Musicalement exceptionnel et techniquement hors norme, l’énergie passionnée du groupe So Floyd saura convaincre les puristes par la précision de ses riffs et son light-show d’une fidélité troublante aux plus grands concerts des Pink Floyd !

Revivez tous les titres légendaires sur scène, grandeur nature !

A Paris, salle Pleyel et en tournée dans toute la France.. Tout public

Jeudi 2024-01-18 20:00:00 fin : 2024-01-18 . 39 EUR.

LA CITÉ DES LOISIRS RUE DES ARTISTES

Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est



So Floyd plunges you into the incomparable world of Pink Floyd: a faithful tribute to this mythical band while asserting its own identity.

Musically exceptional and technically outstanding, So Floyd?s passionate energy will win over purists with the precision of its riffs and its light show, which is disturbingly faithful to the greatest Pink Floyd concerts!

Relive all their legendary songs on stage, life-size!

In Paris, Salle Pleyel and on tour throughout France.

So Floyd te sumerge en el incomparable mundo de Pink Floyd: un fiel tributo a esta legendaria banda al tiempo que afirma su propia identidad.

Musicalmente excepcional y técnicamente sobresaliente, la energía apasionada de So Floyd conquistará a los puristas con la precisión de sus riffs y su espectáculo de luces, ¡perturbadoramente fiel a los grandes conciertos de Pink Floyd!

Reviva todas las canciones legendarias en directo sobre el escenario, ¡a tamaño real!

En París, en la Sala Pleyel y de gira por toda Francia.

So Floyd lässt Sie in die unvergleichliche Welt von Pink Floyd eintauchen: eine treue Hommage an diese legendäre Band, die gleichzeitig ihre eigene Identität behauptet.

Die leidenschaftliche Energie der Gruppe So Floyd, die musikalisch außergewöhnlich und technisch über jeden Zweifel erhaben ist, wird auch Puristen mit der Präzision ihrer Riffs und ihrer verblüffend originalgetreuen Lightshow überzeugen

Erleben Sie alle legendären Songs auf der Bühne in Lebensgröße!

In Paris, Salle Pleyel und auf Tournee in ganz Frankreich.

