mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Grand Bal Patriotique Esplanade du 8 mai 1945 La Ciotat

Catégories d’Évènement:

Grand Bal Patriotique Esplanade du 8 mai 1945, 8 mai 2023, La Ciotat.

Le Département des Bouches-du-Rhône vous invite à un grand bal patriotique à La Ciotat pour commémorer l’armistice de 1945..
2023-05-08 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-08 18:00:00. .
Esplanade du 8 mai 1945
La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

The Bouches-du-Rhône Department invites you to a big patriotic ball in La Ciotat to commemorate the 1945 Armistice.

El Departamento de Bouches-du-Rhône le invita a un gran baile patriótico en La Ciotat para conmemorar el Armisticio de 1945.

Das Département Bouches-du-Rhône lädt Sie zu einem großen patriotischen Ball in La Ciotat ein, um dem Waffenstillstand von 1945 zu gedenken.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat

Détails

Date:
8 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Esplanade du 8 mai 1945
Adresse
Esplanade du 8 mai 1945
Ville
La Ciotat
Departement
Bouches-du-Rhône
Lieu Ville
Esplanade du 8 mai 1945 La Ciotat

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

La Ciotat Bouches-du-Rhône
La Ciotat Bouches-du-Rhône

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?