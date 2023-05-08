Grand Bal Patriotique Esplanade du 8 mai 1945, 8 mai 2023, La Ciotat.

Le Département des Bouches-du-Rhône vous invite à un grand bal patriotique à La Ciotat pour commémorer l’armistice de 1945..

2023-05-08 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-08 18:00:00. .

Esplanade du 8 mai 1945

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The Bouches-du-Rhône Department invites you to a big patriotic ball in La Ciotat to commemorate the 1945 Armistice.

El Departamento de Bouches-du-Rhône le invita a un gran baile patriótico en La Ciotat para conmemorar el Armisticio de 1945.

Das Département Bouches-du-Rhône lädt Sie zu einem großen patriotischen Ball in La Ciotat ein, um dem Waffenstillstand von 1945 zu gedenken.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat