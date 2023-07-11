Belvédère des 4 Lacs La Chaux-du-Dombief, 12 juillet 2023, La Chaux-du-Dombief.

La Chaux-du-Dombief,Jura

Magnifique point de vue sur les eaux des lacs d’Ilay, Petit, Grand Maclu et Narlay (ce dernier étant le plus profond du Jura – 42m)..

La Chaux-du-Dombief 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté



Magnificent views over the waters of the Ilay, Petit, Grand Maclu and Narlay lakes (the latter being the deepest in the Jura at 42m).

Magníficas vistas sobre las aguas de los lagos Ilay, Petit, Grand Maclu y Narlay (este último es el más profundo del Jura: 42 m).

Wunderschöne Aussicht auf das Wasser der Seen von Ilay, Petit, Grand Maclu und Narlay (letzterer ist der tiefste See im Jura – 42 m).

