Formation « Abhyanga » Massage traditionnel indien Espace Les 3 sources La Chaux-du-Dombief
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-17
fin : 2024-02-18
Formation « abhyanga » massage traditionnel indien à l’huile chaude.
Formation en petit groupe, bonne ambiance garantie.
Contacter à l’accueil de l’institut Les 3 sources , par téléphone au 06 71 50 15 58 ou par mail contact@espaceles3sources.fr
.
Espace Les 3 sources 72 Grande Rue
La Chaux-du-Dombief 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté contact@espaceles3sources.fr
