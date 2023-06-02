Festillésime41 – « La p’tite boutique » à la Chapelle Vicomtesse 17 Rue Saint-Michel La Chapelle-Vicomtesse
Festillésime41 – « La p’tite boutique » à la Chapelle Vicomtesse 17 Rue Saint-Michel, 2 juin 2023, La Chapelle-Vicomtesse.
Avec Fred Pezet, chant, guitare, percussions et Karen Chaminaud, accordéon chromatique..
Vendredi 2023-06-02 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 . 8 EUR.
17 Rue Saint-Michel
La Chapelle-Vicomtesse 41270 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire
With Fred Pezet, vocals, guitar, percussions and Karen Chaminaud, chromatic accordion.
Con Fred Pezet, voz, guitarra, percusión y Karen Chaminaud, acordeón cromático.
Mit Fred Pezet, Gesang, Gitarre, Perkussion und Karen Chaminaud, chromatisches Akkordeon.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois