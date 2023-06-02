Festillésime41 – « La p’tite boutique » à la Chapelle Vicomtesse 17 Rue Saint-Michel La Chapelle-Vicomtesse Catégories d’évènement: La Chapelle-Vicomtesse

Loir-et-Cher

Festillésime41 – « La p’tite boutique » à la Chapelle Vicomtesse 17 Rue Saint-Michel, 2 juin 2023, La Chapelle-Vicomtesse. Avec Fred Pezet, chant, guitare, percussions et Karen Chaminaud, accordéon chromatique..

Vendredi 2023-06-02 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 . 8 EUR.

17 Rue Saint-Michel

La Chapelle-Vicomtesse 41270 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire



With Fred Pezet, vocals, guitar, percussions and Karen Chaminaud, chromatic accordion. Con Fred Pezet, voz, guitarra, percusión y Karen Chaminaud, acordeón cromático. Mit Fred Pezet, Gesang, Gitarre, Perkussion und Karen Chaminaud, chromatisches Akkordeon. Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois

Détails Catégories d’évènement: La Chapelle-Vicomtesse, Loir-et-Cher Autres Lieu 17 Rue Saint-Michel Adresse 17 Rue Saint-Michel Ville La Chapelle-Vicomtesse Departement Loir-et-Cher Lieu Ville 17 Rue Saint-Michel La Chapelle-Vicomtesse

17 Rue Saint-Michel La Chapelle-Vicomtesse Loir-et-Cher https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la chapelle-vicomtesse/

Festillésime41 – « La p’tite boutique » à la Chapelle Vicomtesse 17 Rue Saint-Michel 2023-06-02 was last modified: by Festillésime41 – « La p’tite boutique » à la Chapelle Vicomtesse 17 Rue Saint-Michel 17 Rue Saint-Michel 2 juin 2023 17 Rue Saint-Michel La Chapelle-Vicomtesse

La Chapelle-Vicomtesse Loir-et-Cher