Un grand pêcheur venu du ciel : le balbuzard La Chapelle-sur-Loire, 18 août 2023, La Chapelle-sur-Loire.

La Chapelle-sur-Loire,Indre-et-Loire

Au loin, une silhouette se dessine sur fond de ciel au-dessus du fleuve. C’est un rapace qui pratique le vol sur place. Soudain, il plonge pour attraper un poisson. L’oiseau blanc et marron décolle, puis prend des courants d’air chaud qui le propulsent vers l’azur. Qui est-il ?.

2023-08-18 fin : 2023-08-18 12:30:00. 7 EUR.

In the distance, a silhouette appears against the sky above the river. It’s a bird of prey, flying in place. Suddenly, it dives for a fish. The white and brown bird takes off, then catches warm air currents that propel it into the sky. But who is he?

A lo lejos, una silueta aparece contra el cielo sobre el río. Se trata de un ave rapaz que vuela inmóvil. De repente, se zambulle para atrapar un pez. El ave, blanca y marrón, levanta el vuelo y atrapa las corrientes de aire caliente que la impulsan hacia el cielo. Pero, ¿qué es?

In der Ferne zeichnet sich vor dem Hintergrund des Himmels über dem Fluss eine Silhouette ab. Es ist ein Raubvogel, der auf der Stelle fliegt. Plötzlich taucht er ab, um einen Fisch zu fangen. Der weiß-braune Vogel hebt ab und gerät dann in einen warmen Luftstrom, der ihn in die Höhe treibt. Wer ist er?

