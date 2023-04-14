Le Sarrail – Soirée Corinne Kuzma La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Catégories d’Évènement: Aube

La Chapelle-Saint-Luc

Le Sarrail – Soirée Corinne Kuzma, 14 avril 2023, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc. La Chapelle-Saint-Luc ,Aube , La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Le Sarrail – Soirée Corinne Kuzma 35 Eur Restaurant le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube

2023-04-14 – 2023-04-14 La Chapelle-Saint-Luc

Aube La Chapelle-Saint-Luc . 35 Eur contact@lesarrail.fr +33 3 25 74 62 40 http://www.le-sarrail.com/ Le Sarrail

La Chapelle-Saint-Luc

dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-28 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aube, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Autres Lieu La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Adresse Restaurant le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube Ville La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Departement Aube Tarif 35 Eur Lieu Ville La Chapelle-Saint-Luc

La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la chapelle-saint-luc la chapelle-saint-luc/

Le Sarrail – Soirée Corinne Kuzma 2023-04-14 was last modified: by Le Sarrail – Soirée Corinne Kuzma La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 14 avril 2023 Aube La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Restaurant le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube

La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube