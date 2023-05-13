mar 25 avril 2023
CONCERT ANNIVERSAIRE DU CHOEUR DES CHANTERESSES La Chapelle-devant-Bruyères

CONCERT ANNIVERSAIRE DU CHOEUR DES CHANTERESSES, 13 mai 2023, La Chapelle-devant-Bruyères.

Le choeur, dirigé et fondé en 2012 par Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett, est mixte depuis 2021. Un concert à la bougie pour fêter ses 10 ans, avec un programme de chants a capella de toutes époques et provenances.
Participation libre.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-05-13 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

La Chapelle-devant-Bruyères 88600 Vosges Grand Est

The choir, directed and founded in 2012 by Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett, has been co-ed since 2021. A candlelight concert to celebrate its 10th anniversary, with a program of a cappella songs from all eras and origins.
Free participation.

El coro, dirigido y fundado en 2012 por Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett, es mixto desde 2021. Concierto a la luz de las velas para celebrar su 10º aniversario, con un programa de canciones a capella de todas las épocas y orígenes.
Participación gratuita.

Der Chor, der 2012 von Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett geleitet und gegründet wurde, ist seit 2021 ein gemischter Chor. Ein Konzert bei Kerzenschein zur Feier seines 10-jährigen Bestehens mit einem Programm von A-cappella-Gesängen aus allen Epochen und Provenienzen.
Freie Teilnahme.

