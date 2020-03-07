Loto La chapelle-d’angillon La Chapelle-d'Angillon
Loto La chapelle-d’angillon, 7 mars 2020 19:00, La Chapelle-d'Angillon.
Samedi 7 mars 2020, 19h00 Sur place lesfilousdivoylachapelle@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/lesfilousdivoylachapelle/
Loto en soirée au profit des élèves du Regroupement Pédagogique Intercommunal d’Ivoy-le-Pré / La Chapelle-d’Angillon.
Renseignements auprès de l’association.
La chapelle-d’angillon Salle des Fêtes La Chapelle-d’Angillon 18380 La Chapelle-d’Angillon Champ de Foire Cher
samedi 7 mars 2020 – 19h00 à 23h59