ANNULÉE Exposition – vente travaux de l’Espérance Chapelloise ANNULÉE La chapelle-d’angillon, 5 juillet 2020 11:00, La Chapelle-d'Angillon. Dimanche 5 juillet 2020, 11h00 Sur place gratuit Exposition vente des travaux faits main ANNULÉE La chapelle-d’angillon Salle des Fêtes La Chapelle-d’Angillon 18380 La Chapelle-d’Angillon Champ de Foire Cher dimanche 5 juillet 2020 – 11h00 à 19h00

Détails Heure : 11:00 - 19:00 Catégories d’évènement: Cher, La Chapelle-d'Angillon Autres Lieu La chapelle-d'angillon Adresse Salle des Fêtes La Chapelle-d'Angillon Ville La Chapelle-d'Angillon lieuville La chapelle-d'angillon La Chapelle-d'Angillon Departement Cher

