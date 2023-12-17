Marché de Noël La Chapelle-Bâton, 17 décembre 2023, La Chapelle-Bâton.

La Chapelle-Bâton,Vienne

artisanat, artistes, produits régionaux, animations, chorale de Noël vous attendent à la salle polyvalente..

2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 18:00:00. .

La Chapelle-Bâton 86250 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



crafts, artists, regional products, entertainment and a Christmas choir await you in the multi-purpose hall.

artesanía, artistas, productos regionales, espectáculos y un coro navideño le esperan en la sala polivalente.

kunsthandwerk, Künstler, regionale Produkte, Animationen, Weihnachtschor erwarten Sie in der Mehrzweckhalle.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou