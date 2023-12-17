Marché de Noël La Chapelle-Bâton
Marché de Noël La Chapelle-Bâton, 17 décembre 2023, La Chapelle-Bâton.
La Chapelle-Bâton,Vienne
artisanat, artistes, produits régionaux, animations, chorale de Noël vous attendent à la salle polyvalente..
2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 18:00:00. .
La Chapelle-Bâton 86250 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
crafts, artists, regional products, entertainment and a Christmas choir await you in the multi-purpose hall.
artesanía, artistas, productos regionales, espectáculos y un coro navideño le esperan en la sala polivalente.
kunsthandwerk, Künstler, regionale Produkte, Animationen, Weihnachtschor erwarten Sie in der Mehrzweckhalle.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou