La semaine espagnole La Chapelle-Bâton, 12 juillet 2023, La Chapelle-Bâton. La Chapelle-Bâton,Vienne Exposition photo : La Diète Méditerranéenne

Balade Botanique

Soirées Tapas et Flamenco

Dîner champêtre gastronomique.

2023-07-12 fin : 2023-07-17 . . La Chapelle-Bâton 86250 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Photo exhibition: The Mediterranean Diet

Botanical walk

Tapas and Flamenco evenings

Gourmet country dinner Exposición fotográfica: La Dieta Mediterránea

Paseo botánico

Veladas de tapas y flamenco

Cena gastronómica campestre Fotoausstellung: Die Mittelmeerdiät

Botanischer Spaziergang

Tapas- und Flamenco-Abende

