La semaine espagnole La Chapelle-Bâton
Catégories d’Évènement:
La semaine espagnole La Chapelle-Bâton, 12 juillet 2023, La Chapelle-Bâton.
La Chapelle-Bâton,Vienne
Exposition photo : La Diète Méditerranéenne
Balade Botanique
Soirées Tapas et Flamenco
Dîner champêtre gastronomique.
2023-07-12 fin : 2023-07-17 . .
La Chapelle-Bâton 86250 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Photo exhibition: The Mediterranean Diet
Botanical walk
Tapas and Flamenco evenings
Gourmet country dinner
Exposición fotográfica: La Dieta Mediterránea
Paseo botánico
Veladas de tapas y flamenco
Cena gastronómica campestre
Fotoausstellung: Die Mittelmeerdiät
Botanischer Spaziergang
Tapas- und Flamenco-Abende
Ländliches Gourmet-Abendessen
Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou