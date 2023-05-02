Jouons la Transition ! Les ateliers citoyens et collectifs, 2 mai 2023, La Chapelle-aux-Naux.

Comment contribuer à un monde plus durable sans renoncer à ce qu’on aime, sans angoisser face à l’impuissance et à l’injustice qu’on peut ressentir ? Chaque participant choisit un sujet concret qui le touche particulièrement et part en exploration, selon un méthodologie d’enquête.

Mardi 2023-05-02 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-02 20:30:00. .

La Chapelle-aux-Naux 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



How can we contribute to a more sustainable world without giving up what we love, without anguishing about the powerlessness and injustice we may feel? Each participant chooses a concrete subject that affects him or her and explores it, using a survey methodology

¿Cómo podemos contribuir a un mundo más sostenible sin renunciar a lo que amamos, sin angustiarnos por la impotencia y la injusticia que podamos sentir? Cada participante elige un tema concreto que le afecta especialmente y se lanza a explorarlo, utilizando una metodología de encuesta

Wie kann man zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen, ohne auf das zu verzichten, was man liebt, ohne Angst vor der Ohnmacht und der Ungerechtigkeit zu haben, die man empfinden kann? Jeder Teilnehmer wählt ein konkretes Thema, das ihn besonders berührt, und begibt sich mithilfe einer Umfragemethodik auf Erkundungstour

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme