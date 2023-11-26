Marché artisanal et gourmand La Champenoise Catégories d’Évènement: Indre

La Champenoise Marché artisanal et gourmand La Champenoise, 26 novembre 2023, La Champenoise. La Champenoise,Indre L’Association Familles Rurales de La Champenoise organise un marché artisanal et gourmand le dimanche 26 novembre 2023..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 17:00:00. . La Champenoise 36100 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The Association Familles Rurales de La Champenoise is organizing a craft and gourmet market on Sunday, November 26, 2023. La Asociación Familles Rurales de La Champenoise organiza un mercado artesanal y gastronómico el domingo 26 de noviembre de 2023. Die Association Familles Rurales de La Champenoise organisiert am Sonntag, den 26. November 2023, einen Kunsthandwerker- und Gourmetmarkt.

