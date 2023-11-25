SERTY LA CERVOISERIE POITEVINE Poitiers, 25 novembre 2023, Poitiers.

SERTY Samedi 25 novembre, 20h00 LA CERVOISERIE POITEVINE

De la Pop Folk au Dirty Blues, SERTY aborde sa musique et ses compositions en One Man Band inspirées par les pionniers du Crossroad, mélangeant sensibilité, finesse et agressivité. Un voyage du cœur au fond des tripes à la manière des descendants de l’époque de la Ruée vers l’Or.

LA CERVOISERIE POITEVINE 216 avenue du 8 Mai 1945, 86000 Poitiers Poitiers 86000 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00

hard blues