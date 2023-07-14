Randonnée « D’un pont l’autre » La Celle-Dunoise, 14 juillet 2023, La Celle-Dunoise.

La Celle-Dunoise,Creuse

Randonnée pédestre avec 2 circuits 7 et 17 kms. Départ et inscriptions de 8h à 9h à la salle des loisirs de la Celle Dunoise.

Contact : M.Minaret au 06 74 02 04 92 ou M.Pinganaud 06 79 77 29 00..

2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 12:30:00. .

La Celle-Dunoise 23800 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Hiking with 2 circuits of 7 and 17 kms. Start and registration from 8am to 9am at the salle des loisirs in La Celle Dunoise.

Contact: M.Minaret 06 74 02 04 92 or M.Pinganaud 06 79 77 29 00.

Senderismo con 2 circuitos de 7 y 17 kms. Salida e inscripción de 8h a 9h en la Salle des Loisirs de La Celle Dunoise.

Contacto: M.Minaret en el 06 74 02 04 92 o M.Pinganaud 06 79 77 29 00.

Wanderung mit 2 Strecken von 7 und 17 kms. Start und Einschreibung von 8 bis 9 Uhr in der Freizeithalle von La Celle Dunoise.

Kontakt: M.Minaret unter 06 74 02 04 92 oder M.Pinganaud 06 79 77 29 00.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-22 par OT Pays Dunois