Seb El Zin – Soutien DRAC IDF : Renouvellement conventionnement 2022-2023 Vendredi 15 décembre, 21h30 La Cave Dîmière TP 15 € / Réduit 12 € / – de 26 ans 10 € / – de 12 ans 5 €

Placement libre – Concert debout

Seb el Zin, composer-musician-producer, leader of the band ITHAK and of the cult ANARCHIST REPUBLIC OF BZZZ is back with a new solo album: “GRAND BAZAR”.

Who said globalization would bring along uniformity ?! Seb el Zin’s latest cyber-oriental album proves the opposite: for our greatest joy the differences aren’t ready yet to dissolve themselves within the outstanding seamless whole.

Grand Bazaar provides a sound straight from the future evoking the fantasy of the Ottoman East, sumptuous and sensual like the time-engraved Byzantium.

The cyber-punk and cold-electro accents of this tribal-futuristic creation accomplish the salutary turn of grace of offering a modern European sonic identity proudly integrating its latest oriental contributions.

For this artist, “Music is Politics”: started during the Gezi Park riots in Istanbul, Seb el Zin’s new album embodies the progressive rage of a youth holding on to its roots but without borders nor boundaries.

Grand Bazaar is a cry of revolt dancing against fear and division, a unifying shockwave inspiring the feeling of being alive, simply…

La Cave Dîmière 107 Rue Paul Vaillant Couturier, 95100 Argenteuil Argenteuil 95100 Val-d’Oise Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.argenteuil.fr/fr/agenda/none-sounds-seb-el-zin »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-15T21:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-15T23:30:00+01:00

électro oriental

