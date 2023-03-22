H-Burns Duo (Sunset Party) la Cave aux Poètes, 22 mars 2023, Roubaix.

H-Burns Duo (Sunset Party) Mercredi 22 mars, 19h00 la Cave aux Poètes

Tarif : 15€ + 2 verres de dégustations offerts*

Concert intimiste en duo & vin naturel

◣ H-Burns

H-Burns a publié un beau corpus d’albums où se croisent folk acoustique et rock électrique, ambition minimaliste et lyrisme maîtrisé. Pour fêter et accompagner la sortie de son neuvième album studio Sunset Park le 3 février prochain, H-Burns, passionné d’oenologie (il a ouvert un bar à vin nature à Grenoble et une plateforme de distribution de vin bien nommée Night Moves) vous propose un concept convivial et innovant de soirée mêlant musique, rencontres et dégustation du vins naturels. Pour l’occasion BIOVINO ramène sa cave à vin à la Cave aux Poètes !

Amoureux de la gastronomie et du vin, Cyrille & Ji-yun Duparcq ont monté leur cave à vin en 2010 en plein centre de Lille pour suggérer une palette de vins bios et naturels pour une pureté authentique et arômatique. Levons nos verres à vos futures et belles dégustations ! ✺ billetterie : https://billetterie.caveauxpoetes.com/evenement/22-03-2023-19-00-h-burns-duo-sunset-party

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-22T19:00:00+01:00

2023-03-22T23:30:00+01:00 @H-Burns_Midlife

