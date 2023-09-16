Exposition d’artisanat : Au bois créatif La Catiche St lyphard, 16 septembre 2023, St lyphard.

Exposition d’artisanat : Au bois créatif 16 – 30 septembre La Catiche

Expo-vente objets et créations bois.

Entrée libre

La Catiche Village de Kerhinet 44410 St lyphard St lyphard 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 91 68 68 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « maisonduparc@parc-naturel-briere.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.parc-naturel-briere.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/exposition-d-artisanat-au-bois-creatif-st-lyphard.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T18:00:00+02:00

2023-09-30T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-30T18:00:00+02:00

CULTURE EXPOSITION