Exposition d’artisanat : Au bois créatif La Catiche
Exposition d’artisanat : Au bois créatif La Catiche, 16 septembre 2023, .
Exposition d’artisanat : Au bois créatif 16 – 30 septembre La Catiche
Expo-vente objets et créations bois.
Entrée libre
La Catiche Village de Kerhinet 44410 St lyphard 44410 [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 91 68 68 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « maisonduparc@parc-naturel-briere.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.parc-naturel-briere.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/exposition-d-artisanat-au-bois-creatif-st-lyphard.html »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-09-16T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T18:00:00+02:00
2023-09-30T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-30T18:00:00+02:00
CULTURE EXPOSITION