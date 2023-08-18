Les Vendredis du Patrimoine – Visite du site de la Cantinière La Cantinière Mauléon, 18 août 2023, Mauléon.

« La Cantinière était une petite seigneurie, beaucoup moins importante que la Durbelière et la Sévrie. Un portail et une porte cochère ouvrent sur une grande cour ; à droite, en entrant, s’élèvent les bâtiments d’une ferme ; au fond de la cour, un second portail, en face du premier, porte la date de 1765, et conduit dans une seconde cour carrée où s’élève le logis en fer à cheval, assez bien conservé, habité maintenant par les fermiers. La partie droite est la plus ancienne et paraît du XVème siècle, le milieu est plus récent, mieux construit et daté de 1632. Des douves entourent le château. »

Un pot convivial est organisé après la visite..

« La Cantinière was a small seigneury, much less important than La Durbelière and La Sévrie. A gate and a porte cochère open onto a large courtyard; on the right, as you enter, stand the buildings of a farm; at the end of the courtyard, a second gate, opposite the first, bears the date 1765, and leads into a second square courtyard where stands the horseshoe-shaped dwelling, fairly well preserved, now inhabited by the farmers. The right-hand side is the oldest, dating from the 15th century, while the middle section is more recent, better built and dated 1632. A moat surrounds the château

A convivial drink will be served after the visit.

« La Cantinière era un pequeño señorío, mucho menos importante que La Durbelière y La Sévrie. Una puerta y una entrada para carruajes dan a un gran patio; a la derecha, al entrar, se encuentran los edificios de una granja; al final del patio, una segunda puerta, opuesta a la primera, lleva la fecha de 1765 y conduce a un segundo patio cuadrado donde se encuentra la vivienda en forma de herradura, bastante bien conservada, habitada actualmente por los campesinos. La parte derecha es la más antigua y parece datar del siglo XV; la parte central es más reciente, está mejor construida y data de 1632. Un foso rodea el castillo

Tras la visita, se ofrecerá un aperitivo.

« La Cantinière war eine kleine Herrschaft, viel weniger bedeutend als La Durbelière und La Sévrie. Ein Tor und eine Kutschentür öffnen sich auf einen großen Hof; rechts, wenn man eintritt, erheben sich die Gebäude eines Bauernhofs; am Ende des Hofs befindet sich ein zweites Tor, gegenüber dem ersten, mit dem Datum 1765, und führt in einen zweiten quadratischen Hof, wo sich das hufeisenförmige, ziemlich gut erhaltene Wohnhaus erhebt, das jetzt von den Bauern bewohnt wird. Der rechte Teil ist der älteste und scheint aus dem 15. Jahrhundert zu stammen, der mittlere Teil ist jünger, besser gebaut und wird auf 1632 datiert. Ein Wassergraben umgibt das Schloss. »

Nach der Besichtigung findet ein gemütlicher Umtrunk statt.

