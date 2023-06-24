MANIFESTATION – L’ART D’EN FAIRE La Californie Jarville-la-Malgrange, 24 juin 2023, Jarville-la-Malgrange.

Jarville-la-Malgrange,Meurthe-et-Moselle

16 h : MOVA BUNDA – Fanfare festive

Préparez-vous à bouger vos popotins avec des sons qui vont vous donner des coups de soleil, Mova Bunda ramène les tropiques chez vous !

17 h : LA GRANDE PALABRE – Contes, musiques et palabres publiques avec Mourad Frick et Adrien Beaucaillou

Laissez-vous emporter par les histoires et la musique et prenez part à des jeux et des partages de gestes, paroles et chansons

18 h 30 : MOVA BUNDA – Second passage de la Fanfare festive

19 h : LES MOUSSO DOUMS – Compagnie La Torpille – Percussions et danses

Une équipe de femmes créatives et gracieuses, pleines d’énergie et d’ouverture à tous les possibles dans l’improvisation

20 h : LUDOVIC FÜSCHTELKEIT – Spécialiste sur commande et animateur de visites guidées

Découvrez le quartier de la Californie comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu (même en regardant bien…) et sans bouger !

20 h 30 : LA QUINCAILLE FAMILY – Concert karaoké déjanté

Emporté par un animateur fou, le public va tourner « la roue de l’infortune » déterminant le style musical dans lequel le morceau va être (dés)interprété. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-24 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

La Californie Mail Central Rue Jean-Philippe Rameau

Jarville-la-Malgrange 54140 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



4 p.m.: MOVA BUNDA – Festive brass band

Get ready to shake your booty to some sun-kissed sounds, as Mova Bunda brings the tropics right into your home!

5 p.m.: LA GRANDE PALABRE – Tales, music and public palaver with Mourad Frick and Adrien Beaucaillou

Let yourself be carried away by stories and music, and take part in games and the sharing of gestures, words and songs

6:30 p.m.: MOVA BUNDA – Second performance of the festive Fanfare

7 p.m.: LES MOUSSO DOUMS – Compagnie La Torpille – Percussion and dance

A team of creative, graceful women, full of energy and open to all possibilities in improvisation

8 p.m.: LUDOVIC FÜSCHTELKEIT – Custom specialist and guided tour leader

Discover the California district as you’ve never seen it before (even if you look carefully…) and without moving!

8:30 p.m.: LA QUINCAILLE FAMILY – Crazy karaoke concert

Carried away by a crazy host, the audience turns the « wheel of misfortune » to determine the musical style in which the song will be (dis)performed

16.00 h: MOVA BUNDA – Banda de música festiva

Prepárate para mover el esqueleto al son de los sonidos que te harán quemarte al sol, ¡Mova Bunda te trae el trópico a casa!

17.00 h: LA GRANDE PALABRE – Cuentacuentos, música y palique con Mourad Frick y Adrien Beaucaillou

Déjese llevar por las historias y la música y participe en los juegos y el intercambio de gestos, palabras y canciones

18.30 h: MOVA BUNDA – Segunda actuación de la banda de música festiva

19.00 h: LES MOUSSO DOUMS – Compagnie La Torpille – Percusión y danza

Un equipo de mujeres creativas y gráciles, llenas de energía y abiertas a todas las posibilidades de la improvisación

20.00 h: LUDOVIC FÜSCHTELKEIT – Especialista por encargo y animador de visitas guiadas

Descubra el barrio de California como nunca antes lo había visto (aunque se fije bien…) ¡y sin moverse!

20.30 h: LA QUINCAILLE FAMILY – Loco concierto de karaoke

Dirigidos por un anfitrión loco, el público hará girar la « rueda de la desgracia » para determinar el estilo musical en el que se (des)interpretará la canción

16 Uhr: MOVA BUNDA – Festliche Blaskapelle

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, Ihren Popo mit Klängen zu bewegen, die Ihnen einen Sonnenbrand bescheren werden – Mova Bunda bringt die Tropen zu Ihnen nach Hause!

17 Uhr: LA GRANDE PALABRE – Märchen, Musik und öffentliches Palaver mit Mourad Frick und Adrien Beaucaillou

Lassen Sie sich von den Geschichten und der Musik mitreißen und nehmen Sie an Spielen und dem Austausch von Gesten, Worten und Liedern teil

18:30 Uhr: MOVA BUNDA – Zweiter Durchgang der festlichen Fanfare

19 Uhr: LES MOUSSO DOUMS – Compagnie La Torpille – Percussion und Tanz

Ein Team von kreativen und anmutigen Frauen, voller Energie und offen für alle Möglichkeiten der Improvisation

20 Uhr: LUDOVIC FÜSCHTELKEIT – Spezialist auf Bestellung und Leiter von Führungen

Entdecken Sie den Stadtteil Kalifornien, wie Sie ihn noch nie gesehen haben (selbst wenn Sie genau hinschauen…) und ohne sich zu bewegen!

20:30 Uhr: LA QUINCAILLE FAMILY – Verrücktes Karaoke-Konzert

Von einem verrückten Moderator mitgerissen, wird das Publikum « das Rad des Unglücks » drehen, das den Musikstil bestimmt, in dem das Stück (un)interpretiert wird

Mise à jour le 2023-06-06 par DESTINATION NANCY