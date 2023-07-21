La Cale Festival La Cale, 21 juillet 2023, Puy-l'Évêque.

Puy-l’Évêque,Lot

La Cale fait son festival.

Il y aura plusieurs stands de nourriture et de boissons, ainsi que des exposants d’art ou d’artisanat. Nous aurons 3 artistes chaque jour : un dans l’après-midi, un le soir, et un créneau de 22h à tard. L’événement sera ouvert de midi à 2h du matin les deux jours..

2023-07-21 à 12:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-22 02:00:00. EUR.

La Cale

Puy-l’Évêque 46700 Lot Occitanie



La Cale holds its festival.

There will be several food and drink stalls, as well as art and craft exhibitors. We’ll have 3 artists each day: one in the afternoon, one in the evening, and a slot from 10pm to late. The event will be open from noon to 2 a.m. on both days.

La Cale celebra su propio festival.

Habrá varios puestos de comida y bebida, así como de arte y artesanía. Tendremos 3 artistas cada día: uno por la tarde, otro por la noche y un espacio desde las 22:00 hasta tarde. El evento estará abierto desde el mediodía hasta las 2 de la madrugada ambos días.

La Cale feiert sein Festival.

Es wird mehrere Essens- und Getränkestände geben, sowie Aussteller von Kunst oder Kunsthandwerk. Wir werden jeden Tag drei Künstler haben: einen am Nachmittag, einen am Abend und ein Zeitfenster von 22 Uhr bis spät. Die Veranstaltung wird an beiden Tagen von 12 Uhr mittags bis 2 Uhr morgens geöffnet sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par OT CVL Vignoble